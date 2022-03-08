Cleantech Vivakor stock shoots up 20% but still trading 22% below IPO price

Mar. 08, 2022 11:43 AM ETVIVKBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Cleantech provider Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) stock shot up 20% in morning action Tuesday, but is still trading 22% below its initial public offering price.

Shares last changed hands at $3.90 at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET after opening at $3.76 and hitting a high of $4.20.

On Feb. 14, Vivakor uplisted its shares to Nasdaq and raised $8M in an initial public offering. The company also conducted a 1-for-30 reverse stock split ahead of the uplisting. Shares were priced at $5, opening at $3.90 and closing at $4.65.

Vivakor develops and commercializes clean technologies, with an emphasis on soil remediation, wastewater management and hydrocarbon reclamation.

For a more in-depth look at Vivakor, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Vivakor Readies $8 Million Uplisting IPO”.

