Seelos gets acknowledgement letter from Australian regulator for Alzheimer's study
Mar. 08, 2022 11:45 AM ETSeelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) received an acknowledgement letter of a Clinical Trial Notification (CTN) from the Australian Government Department of Health Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for a pilot study of SLS-005 to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease.
- In addition, Seelos received authorization to conduct a separate basket study (ACTRN: 12621001755820) in Australia to evaluate the effectiveness of SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion) on disease progression and severity, as well as safety and tolerability, in patients with selected neurodegenerative diseases including Huntington's disease.