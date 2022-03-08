Precious metals miners rally as gold pushes well past $2,000/oz

Gold

Shares of precious metals miners are on the move as gold futures climb to a 19-month high above $2,000/oz, with April Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) +3.6% to $2,068/oz.

"We are going to face a period of extremely high inflation where central banks will be struggling to put up a defense because of other constraints," which will continue to attract investors into the gold market, Saxo bank analyst Ole Hansen says.

Also, May silver (XAGUSD:CUR) +6.3% at $27.34/oz, April platinum +6% at $1,184.40/oz and June palladium (XPDUSD:CUR) +3.7% at $3,009.50/oz.

Top gold mining gainers include GORO +10.7%, MUX +9.3%, AEM +8%, NGD +7.1%, HL +6.3%, KGC +5.9%, AUY +5.3%, AGI +5.1%, GFI +5%.

Also: GPL +27%, EXK +12.9%, FSM +10.3%, AG +10.2%, SVM +9.8%, CDE +7.8%, PAAS +7%.

ETFs: GLD, GDX, IAU, NUGT, PHYS, SLV, SIL, SIVR, PSLV, PPLT, PALL

Despite the rally in gold, FXPro analyst Alex Kuptsikevich is skeptical about the continued upside, speculating that restrictions on purchasing crypto would cause Russia's central bank to dump a chunk of its reserves of gold to get cash.

Kinesis Money's Rupert Rowling has said upcoming interest rate hikes are "putting a ceiling on gold, with its lack of yield making it less attractive in a climate of rising interest rates."

