Korn/Ferry Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 08, 2022 11:49 AM ETKorn Ferry (KFY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Korn/Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Mar. 9, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.48 (+55.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $650.42M (+36.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KFY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SA contributor Valkyrie Trading Society last week wrote with Buy rating, "Korn Ferry's Productivity-Based Business Benefits Massively From Structural Shifts".