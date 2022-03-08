PVH shuts down stores, suspends operation in Russia and Belarus
Mar. 08, 2022 11:53 AM ETPVH Corp. (PVH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH (PVH +3.0%) said it is temporarily closing its stores and suspending commercial operations in Russia and Belarus in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- PVH said it had no direct operations in Ukraine but virtually all of its business partners in that country have also closed their stores, WSJ reported.
- About 2% of its total net revenue in 2021 was generated from these three countries.
