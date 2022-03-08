Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) could see some issues before its able to close its sale for more than $29/share, according to Raymond James. The shopping center REIT rating was cut to market perform from outperform.

"While investors may be leaving some money on the table if the deal closes as planned (expected to generate net proceeds to investors “over $29/share”), we do see some downside risk given the issues that could arise from the proposed deal structure," Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan wrote in a note.

Cedar Realty (CDR) last week agreed to a sale where Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) will acquire CDR and its assets after the completion of several other transactions. CDR said that all shares of Cedar's currently outstanding 7.25% Series B Preferred Stock and 6.50% Series C Preferred Stock, will remain outstanding shares of Cedar preferred stock.

There's a possibility that Cedar Realty (CDR) could see a challenge in the form of lawsuit from preferred holders, Milligan said.

"In short, the CDR common equity holders are winning, but at the cost of preferred shareholders," Milligan wrote. He added "Even if there is no recourse for the preferred shareholders at the end of the day, the potential litigation could create noise."

Milligan warned that there's a chance CDR common equity holders may be unlikely to approve a deal if CDR management received a "big payday" when the proxy filing is expected to be released next month.

"We are concerned that if the preferred shareholders are not made whole (or given some other consideration), this could set a bad precedent for the REIT industry," Milligan wrote.

The sale announcement followed the completion of CDR's dual-track review of strategic alternatives.

Also see SA contributor Daniel Jones' piece from last week entitled "Cedar Realty Trust: A Fair Price For A Mediocre Business Realized Thanks To Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust."