In a speech Tuesday, President Biden announced measures to eliminate Russian oil imports into the United States. He also addressed the US oil & gas industry directly, and eluded to further conversations with producers (NYSEARCA:XLE).

While the Russian oil import announcement was expected, comments directed at energy producers were not. Oil and gas CEOs have been perplexed by silence from the Administration of late, and Tuesday the President clarified his position on domestic production. President Biden said, "to the oil and gas companies and finance firms that back them, we understand war is causing prices to rise, but it's no excuse to exercise excessive price increases ... it's no time for profiteering or price gouging." Thereafter, the President went on to say that, "it's not true my policies are withholding production ... companies are making the decision not to drill."

CEOs from Devon (NYSE:DVN) and Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) have indicated a willingness to increase production. Pioneer's (PXD) Sheffield recently said industry could grow production by ~1mb/d annually for three years. Sheffield went on to say his firm would participate in a coordinated effort to accelerate US production growth. Exxon (NYSE:XOM) is planning to grow Permian production by as much as 25% in 2022. While Biden's statements elude to the need for more production (NYSEARCA:USO), they do not point to a coordinated effort from the White House.

President Biden ended his speech saying, "and now I'm off to Texas." It could be that the President's trip is unrelated to the current global energy crisis. However, it's also possible the President would prefer to meet with producers privately, rather than enflaming public debates related to energy security and climate change.