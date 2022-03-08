Franco-Nevada Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETFranco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Mar. 9, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.86 (+1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $317.51M (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FNV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Last week, SA contributor Wolf Report wrote "Franco-Nevada: Overvalued Despite Those Assets And This Environment", rating the stock Hold.