KE Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETKE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (compared to $0.26 a year ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.52B (-27.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BEKE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.