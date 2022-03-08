Bain Capital raises $560M for crypto/web3 investments

Mar. 08, 2022 12:28 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Binary Code - Blue Background - Data Transfer, AI, Cloud Computing

DKosig/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bain Capital has formed Bain Capital Crypto, a $560M fund to support cryptocurrency/web3 builders "from seed through growth with a highly technical and collaborative approach," the company said in a statement.
  • The fund grew out of Bain Capital Ventures, which has been investing in crypto — both protocols and companies — for the past seven years. "We believe that we are at the precipice of a monumental technology shift towards open, community-driven, and decentralized services," the company said.
  • The fund, which closed in November, has invested $100M into about a dozen efforts, Stefan Cohen, managing partner at Bain Capital Crypto, told Bloomberg.
  • Last year, Bain Capital raised $11.8B for its 13th buyout fund.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.