Mallinckrodt to pay DoJ $260M over allegations of Medicare drug rebate underpayments

Mar. 08, 2022 12:31 PM ETMallinckrodt plc. (MNKKQ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Trump"s Justice Dept. Secretly Subpoenaed House Democrats

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.