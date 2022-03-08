Boeing deliveries slowed in February as Dreamliners still paused

Mar. 08, 2022 12:25 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

nycshooter/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Boeing (BA +5.5%) reports orders for 37 commercial jets in February while continuing to struggle to ramp up deliveries, handing over only 22 jets to customers, its fewest since August.

Of the 37 new orders, 32 were 737 MAXs, including 18 for lessor Air Lease, and an identified customer bought five 777 freighters.

February deliveries, consisting of 20 737 MAX narrowbodies and two freighters, slowed from 32 in January, as the pause in Dreamliner handovers over the past 18 months continues to weigh on the company.

Boeing says it has taken orders for 114 aircraft YTD while losing seven orders to cancellations, while its order backlog at the end of February rose by 59 to 4,375.

Boeing shares are bouncing higher after touching a 52-week low $167.58 amid broad weakness in the aviation sector.

