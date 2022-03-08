Consolidated Communications jumps 18% as Searchlight weighs acquisition

Fiber Optics Cable

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is bouncing back Tuesday, up 17.6%, as Searchlight Capital Partners considers a further buy-in to the company - including the prospect of a full acquisition.
  • An amended SEC filing from Searchlight says it intends to consider making open-market purchases of Consolidated stock - and it will "evaluate the possibility of a further investment in or full acquisition" of the company.
  • Searchlight has an existing 34.6% stake.
  • Volume in Consolidated is running about 57% ahead of daily average, with some 616,000 shares having changed hands so far.
  • Meanwhile, Consolidated stock had dropped 9.4% on Monday, part of a decline of nearly 36% since the company reported a slight dip in revenues for its fourth-quarter earnings. (See CNSL's one-month chart vs. the market here.)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.