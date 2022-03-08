Consolidated Communications jumps 18% as Searchlight weighs acquisition
Mar. 08, 2022 12:49 PM ETConsolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is bouncing back Tuesday, up 17.6%, as Searchlight Capital Partners considers a further buy-in to the company - including the prospect of a full acquisition.
- An amended SEC filing from Searchlight says it intends to consider making open-market purchases of Consolidated stock - and it will "evaluate the possibility of a further investment in or full acquisition" of the company.
- Searchlight has an existing 34.6% stake.
- Volume in Consolidated is running about 57% ahead of daily average, with some 616,000 shares having changed hands so far.
- Meanwhile, Consolidated stock had dropped 9.4% on Monday, part of a decline of nearly 36% since the company reported a slight dip in revenues for its fourth-quarter earnings. (See CNSL's one-month chart vs. the market here.)