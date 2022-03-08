Black Knight wins contract from Iowa Bankers Mortgage Corp. for MSP servicing
Mar. 08, 2022 12:52 PM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Iowa Bankers Mortgage Corp., an affiliate of the Iowa Bankers Association, signed a contract to use Black Knight (BKI +0.1%) MSP loan servicing system, a platform that supports all aspects of mortgage servicing.
- Currently, the MSP system services ~37M active loans. IBMC will also use several other Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) products to support its growth, the companies said. Those include its Customer Service solution, Servicing Digital interactive web an mobile solution, and Default Suite for nonperforming loans.
- IBMC is also using several servicing-focused data and analytics solutions from Black Knight.
- On Monday, Black Knight (BKI) reported a record $4.4T of mortgage originations in 2021