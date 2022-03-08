Black Knight wins contract from Iowa Bankers Mortgage Corp. for MSP servicing

Mar. 08, 2022 12:52 PM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Real estate concept. Houses on schema diagram. Person search, compare and select proper rent apartment in laptop.

Traitov/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Iowa Bankers Mortgage Corp., an affiliate of the Iowa Bankers Association, signed a contract to use Black Knight (BKI +0.1%) MSP loan servicing system, a platform that supports all aspects of mortgage servicing.
  • Currently, the MSP system services ~37M active loans. IBMC will also use several other Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) products to support its growth, the companies said. Those include its Customer Service solution, Servicing Digital interactive web an mobile solution, and Default Suite for nonperforming loans.
  • IBMC is also using several servicing-focused data and analytics solutions from Black Knight.
  • On Monday, Black Knight (BKI) reported a record $4.4T of mortgage originations in 2021
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.