Enphase Energy (ENPH +9.8%) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG +9.1%) comprise two of the top five gainers on the S&P 500, as rising oil prices resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the just-announced U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas imports continue to shift attention to alternative energy plays.

Solar companies rack up big gains across the board: MAXN +22.6%, SPWR +20.3%, SUNW +15.3%, NOVA +15%, CSIQ +13.1%, AZRE +12.5%, ARRY +11.1%, RUN +10.9%, DQ +7.5%, JKS +6.8%, FSLR +6.1%.

Among other alt energy names, FuelCell Energy (FCEL +7.2%) and Bloom Energy (BE +12.5%) jump to YTD highs, while Gevo (GEVO +20.5%), Plug Power (PLUG +8.9%) and Ballard Power (BLDP +12.9%) also post strong gains.

ETFs: TAN, FAN, ICLN, QCLN, PBW, PBD, ACES, CNRG, SMOG, ERTH

Solar shares were weighed down last week after First Solar warned supply chain problems and rising costs will hurt earnings this year.