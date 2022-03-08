McDonald's temporarily closes 850 stores in Russia and 100 restaurants in Ukraine

Mar. 08, 2022 12:58 PM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor6 Comments

Close-up McDonalds outdoor sign against blue sky

ermingut/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • McDonald's (MCD +2.0%) is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Though it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia.
  • CEO Kempczinski said it's impossible to know when the company will be able to reopen its stores.
  • The company has also temporarily closed 100 restaurants in Ukraine and continues to pay those employees.
  • This decision could financially hit the company as restaurants in Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of its annual revenue, or around $2 billion.
  • Many corporations have ceased operations in the country in protest of the Ukraine invasion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.