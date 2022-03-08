Fulcrum rises as Oppenheimer highlights sickle cell disease candidate

Mar. 08, 2022 1:01 PM ETFulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Oppenheimer has started the coverage on the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC +9.4%) with an Outperform recommendation citing the potential of FTX-6058, an experimental therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).
  • The analyst Matthew Biegler argues that “we like the setup for FTX-6058's initial sickle cell data expected in 2Q.”
  • He considers SCD as an indication that “desperately” requires effective therapies despite recent regulatory approvals.
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also pushed for the therapeutic development with accelerated approvals based on biomarkers of clinical benefit, according to the analyst.
  • With the current regulatory framework unlikely to change, the bar for licensure of FTX-6058 “is actually quite low,” Biegler wrote, pointing to the disease-modifying prospects of the therapy. The price target set to $33 per share implies a premium of ~122% to the last close.
  • In addition to early-stage data for the SCD candidate, Fulcrum (NASDAQ:FULC) awaits another catalyst this year as it plans to begin a Phase 3 trial in Q2 2022 for losmapimod in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), a disease characterized by muscle wasting and weakness.
