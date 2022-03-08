James River reports insider buys worth $390K
Mar. 08, 2022 1:09 PM ETJames River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- James River (NASDAQ:JRVR) trades 5.5% higher after CFO, Director, and Pres. & CEO of E&S Lines Segment purchased 19,250 shares for price ranging between $19.97 - $20.49.
- The total transaction are worth ~$390K.
- CFO Doran Sarah C. acquired 4.8K shares at $20.16/share; post transaction, total shares owned stands at 74, 568.
- Pres. & CEO - E&S Lines Sgmt Schmitzer Richard acquired 12,450 shares at $20.3/share; post transaction, he owns a total of 234, 480 shares.
- Director Brown Thomas Lynn who owns 10% of the company purchased 2K shares at $19.97/share which takes the total ownership to 7,439.