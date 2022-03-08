Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced several new products on Tuesday, including a new iPhone SE with 5G, a new way to watch baseball and different colors for its iPhone 13.

During the product unveiling, Apple (AAPL) Chief Executive Tim Cook said the new iPhone SE would have Apple's A15 Bionic chip, the same chip in the iPhone 13.

The new 4.7-inch iPhone SE has a home button with Touch ID and comes with a better battery life, as well as 5G technology, which had been widely speculated. The new iPhone SE starts at $429 and pre-orders start on Friday.

Separately as part of the event, Apple unveiled Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+, letting users watch two Major League Baseball games on Apple devices. Apple TV+ will also start airing a live highlight and look-in show airing every night, known as "MLB Big Inning."

Additionally, Apple unveiled a new green version for iPhone 13 and alpine green for iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple shares were higher in mid-day trading on Tuesday, gaining more than 2% to $167.17.

Also announced during the event was a new iPad Air with Apple's M1 chip, making the Apple tablet up to twice as fast as the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Windows laptop in the same price range. The new iPad Air, which starts at $599 for 64GB, has a 12MP camera and is capable of supporting 5G connectivity. It is available for pre-order on Friday and goes on sale on March 18.

The tech giant also showed off a new M-chip, the M1 Ultra, available for Mac desktops. It has a 20-core CPU, with 16 high-performance CPUs and a 64-core GPU. It's nearly 8 times faster than the original M1 chip, has twice the capabilities of the media engine in the M1 Max and comes with 114 billion transistors and 128GB worth of unified memory.

The new M1 Ultra can be a part of the new MacStudio, a new class of Mac that can pair with the newly announced 5K display, Studio Display.

The MacStudio - with M1 Max - starts at $1,999, while the MacStudio with M1 Ultra starts at $3,999. The 27-inch Studio Display starts at $1,599.

Last week, it was reported that Apple (AAPL) set April 11 as the date for its corporate staff to return to the office one day per week as the world looks to move past the COVID-19 pandemic.