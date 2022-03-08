Akari Therapeutics slips on $9M equity offering

Mar. 08, 2022 1:12 PM ETAkari Therapeutics, Plc (AKTX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Akari Therapeutics (AKTX -7.0%) has slipped after the biopharmaceutical company announced a $9M equity offering.
  • The company entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors, accredited investors and its Chairman Ray Prudo to offer ~7.5M American Depository Shares (ADSs) at $1.20/ADS.
  • For each ADS purchased by investors, the investors will receive a registered warrant to purchase one-half of one ADS. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.40/ADS, will be exercisable upon their issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date.
  • Gross proceeds from the offering will be ~$9M.
  • Closing date is Mar. 10, 2022.
