Medtech negatively impacted by rising energy costs- Hammerstone Markets
Mar. 08, 2022 1:13 PM ETEdwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), DXCM, ALGN, ISRGBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Medtech companies are being negatively impacted by the rise in energy and commodity costs caused by the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Hammerstone Markets said.
- Hammerstone noted the rise in those costs could lead to fewer elective procedures.
- One of the companies that Hammerstone cites as potentially impacted is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG -4.9%), which is one of the top S&P 500 losers today.
- Other names the financial news and analytics service said to look out for are Align Technology (ALGN -0.8%), DexCom (DXCM -2.5%), and Edwards Lifesciences (EW -3.0%).
