Medtech negatively impacted by rising energy costs- Hammerstone Markets

Surgery robot in operation room

  • Medtech companies are being negatively impacted by the rise in energy and commodity costs caused by the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Hammerstone Markets said.
  • Hammerstone noted the rise in those costs could lead to fewer elective procedures.
  • One of the companies that Hammerstone cites as potentially impacted is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG -4.9%), which is one of the top S&P 500 losers today.
  • Other names the financial news and analytics service said to look out for are Align Technology (ALGN -0.8%), DexCom (DXCM -2.5%), and Edwards Lifesciences (EW -3.0%).
