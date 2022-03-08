IoT technology provider Samsara (NYSE:IOT) saw its stock reach a new 52-week low on Tuesday before rebounding 14% in early afternoon trading.

Shares of Samsara last changed hands at $16.70, up 14%, at approximately 12:35 p.m. ET. The stock hit a 52-week low of $14.21 earlier in the day. Samsara shares had reached a 52-week high of $31.41 on Dec. 27.

Samsara held its initial public offering on Dec. 16, raising net proceeds $847M after pricing shares at $23 per share.

Based in San Francisco, Samsara allows businesses with physical operations to connect to Internet of Things data through its cloud-based platform to gain insights and help improve operations.

