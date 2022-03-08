Evercore ISI kept a cautious view on Campbell Soup Company (CPB -5.6%) ahead of the food giant's earnings report on March 9 due to the expectation that the recent spike in commodity inflation is a risk to gross margin recovery outlook in the second half of the year.

Analyst David Palmer also pointed to some potential sales pressure.

"In addition to increasing inflation headwinds, Campbell may experience future sales pressure from recovering private label competition, trade down from lower income consumer (+30% increase in sales versus preCOVID) and in its meal oriented categories (~60% of sales) as mobility recovers."

The firm has Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) slotted at In Line with a base case price target of $50. Shares of CPB have ranged from $39.76 to $52.23 over the last 52 weeks.

See all the consensus earnings expectations for Campbell Soup.