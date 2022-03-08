Neptune Wellness launches plant-based multi omega supplements in U.S.

Mar. 08, 2022

  • Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) said it launched plant-based supplements, Forest Remedies Multi Omega 3-6-9, made with Ahiflower oil, a vegan alternative to fish oil, in Sprouts Farmers Market stores across U.S.
  • The company said the Forest Remedies Multi Omega product line also comes in compostable, plastic-free packaging.
  • Omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids, which is clinically-proven to be up to four times more effective than flaxseed oil, will support heart, brain, skin and joint health, the company said.
  • "We're very proud to launch Forest Remedies multi-omega supplements that check all the boxes—they taste great, are highly effective, pose no known marine or ecological threat, and come in environmentally-friendly compostable packaging..," said Sibel Uslu, Vice President of Product Development at Neptune.
