Safe Bulkers Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETSafe Bulkers, Inc. (SB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+875.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.66M (+73.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SB has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.