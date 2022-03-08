Costamare Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETCostamare Inc. (CMRE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+240.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $267.4M (+124.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMRE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.