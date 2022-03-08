Pfizer will soon provide data to U.S. FDA on fourth COVID shot - Bloomberg
Mar. 08, 2022
- Pfizer (PFE -0.8%) will soon have data on the efficacy of a fourth COVID shot that it will submit to the U.S. FDA, Bloomberg reports.
- In a television interview, CEO Albert Bourla said he had just reviewed data on a fourth dose as well as a study on a new vaccine formulation that fights against multiple COVID variants.
- He added he will provide the FDA with data on the fourth dose either later this month or in early April.
- Bourla also noted that data from a study of the vaccine, which was developed with BioNTech (BNTX +3.0%), of three doses in children under the age of five should be available in April.
- In February, Pfizer (PFE -0.8%) delayed a submission to the FDA to extend an Emergency Use Authorization in this age group to await data on a three-dose regimen.