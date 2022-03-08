Pfizer will soon provide data to U.S. FDA on fourth COVID shot - Bloomberg

Mar. 08, 2022 1:56 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)BNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments

Close up of doctor placing multiple doses of covid-19 or coronavirus vaccine and syringe on table for vaccination to protect againt coronavirus variants or to stop pandemic

lakshmiprasad S/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pfizer (PFE -0.8%) will soon have data on the efficacy of a fourth COVID shot that it will submit to the U.S. FDA, Bloomberg reports.
  • In a television interview, CEO Albert Bourla said he had just reviewed data on a fourth dose as well as a study on a new vaccine formulation that fights against multiple COVID variants.
  • He added he will provide the FDA with data on the fourth dose either later this month or in early April.
  • Bourla also noted that data from a study of the vaccine, which was developed with BioNTech (BNTX +3.0%), of three doses in children under the age of five should be available in April.
  • In February, Pfizer (PFE -0.8%) delayed a submission to the FDA to extend an Emergency Use Authorization in this age group to await data on a three-dose regimen.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.