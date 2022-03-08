Bank of America upgraded to Neutral at Baird as weakness improves risk-reward

Mar. 08, 2022 2:09 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)WFC, PNCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Bank of America in downtown Portland

artran/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Baird analyst David George upgraded Bank of America (BAC +1.3%) to Neutral from Underperform as recent weakness has helped overall bank risk-reward but not enough to be aggressive.
  • Overall, Q1 2022 bank trends look mixed, George wrote in a note to clients. Preprovision net revenue outlook remains "challenging near term but expectations [are] being reset," he said. Average rates are higher from Q4 2021, credit quality stays healthy, and core loan growth moderated. In addition some fee category trends — such as trading, investment banking, and mortgage — look soft.
  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has underperformed the BKX and SPX since Nov. 1, 2021, when George downgraded the stock, bringing risk-reward more in balance.
  • The analyst suggests adding Wells Fargo (WFC +3.2%) and PNC Financial (PNC +3.0%) on weakness.
  • Earlier, Bank of America (BAC) consumer clients make $294B in payments in February
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.