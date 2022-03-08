Rover Group rallies after strong earnings rekindles bull thesis
Rover Group (ROVR +7.8%) rallied off its post-SPAC low after sliding past consensus expectations with its Q4 earnings report.
Gross bookings value grew 44% during the quarter to $166.0M.
New and repeat bookings had record quarters with total bookings increasing 10% to 1.2M.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) also recorded its third straight positive EBITDA quarter with a tally of $7.6M.
Wall Street reactions: Morgan Stanley said it likes the risk-reward profile on Rover Group but remained cautious with an Equal-weight rating and a lowered price target of $6. The firm expects slower demand for ROVR this year and higher marketing percentages as a percentage of sales. JMP Securities was more positive and said investors should snap up ROVR on any signs of weakness. Meanwhile, Stifel kept a Buy rating in place. "While the delta and omicron variants have slowed the path to recovery, Rover is well positioned as the leader in pet services with strong industry tailwinds," updated the analyst team.
