John Wiley gains 2% as earnings growth tops analyst bar
Mar. 08, 2022 2:13 PM ETJohn Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A)JW.BBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Education name John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) is 1.9% higher after its fiscal third-quarter earnings edged analyst expectations and guidance for 2022 provided no surprises.
- Revenues grew 7% to $516 million, led by gains in its core Research Publishing/Platforms arm. And operating income rose 34%, to $46 million. Excluding acquisitions and currency impacts, revenues rose just 4%.
- EBITDA dropped 5% to $100 million, though, and per-share earnings of 95 cents fell 9% year-over-year. EBITDA's decline came mainly from Education Services, where the company invested heavily to boost growth in Talent Development. Its EBITDA margin for the quarter was 13%.
- Revenue by segment: Research Publishing & Platforms, $263.3 million (up 10%); Academic & Professional Learning, $170.6 million (down 2%); Education Services, $81.9 million (up 18%).
- Net cash from operations ticked up slightly to $158 million in the nine-month period, from a prior-year $155 million, and free cash flow (less product development spending) was $77 million vs. $80 million in the year-ago nine months.
- “We continue to benefit from strong competitive advantages, robust cash generation, and favorable long-term growth trends that benefit from the steadily rising demand to publish peer-reviewed research, the continued migration to digital, career-focused learning, and the need for employers to fill critical skill and talent gaps," says CEO Brian Napack.
