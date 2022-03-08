John Wiley gains 2% as earnings growth tops analyst bar

Mar. 08, 2022 2:13 PM ETJohn Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A)JW.BBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

E-learning online education or internet encyclopedia concept. Open laptop and book compilation in a classroom.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

  • Education name John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) is 1.9% higher after its fiscal third-quarter earnings edged analyst expectations and guidance for 2022 provided no surprises.
  • Revenues grew 7% to $516 million, led by gains in its core Research Publishing/Platforms arm. And operating income rose 34%, to $46 million. Excluding acquisitions and currency impacts, revenues rose just 4%.
  • EBITDA dropped 5% to $100 million, though, and per-share earnings of 95 cents fell 9% year-over-year. EBITDA's decline came mainly from Education Services, where the company invested heavily to boost growth in Talent Development. Its EBITDA margin for the quarter was 13%.
  • Revenue by segment: Research Publishing & Platforms, $263.3 million (up 10%); Academic & Professional Learning, $170.6 million (down 2%); Education Services, $81.9 million (up 18%).
  • Net cash from operations ticked up slightly to $158 million in the nine-month period, from a prior-year $155 million, and free cash flow (less product development spending) was $77 million vs. $80 million in the year-ago nine months.
  • “We continue to benefit from strong competitive advantages, robust cash generation, and favorable long-term growth trends that benefit from the steadily rising demand to publish peer-reviewed research, the continued migration to digital, career-focused learning, and the need for employers to fill critical skill and talent gaps," says CEO Brian Napack.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Patrick Doyle recently argued that though the company's a "cash cow," the stock price doesn't recommend buying shares - but he did recommend short puts.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.