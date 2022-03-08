Putin signs decree to restrict imports and exports until year end

Mar. 08, 2022

  • President Putin signed a decree that will restrict the import and export of certain items until December 31st, to "ensure the security of the Russian Federation."
  • The restrictions are said to include products and raw materials; however, it's unclear which products and materials will be included or how severe the restrictions will be.
  • Interfax is reporting that restrictions will be applied according to "lists determined by the Russian Government."
  • Late Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Novak indicated Russia was considering a halt to German gas exports through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline (NYSE:SHEL); however, the release today points to targeted items, rather than a pivot in energy export policy from the Kremlin.
  • Nevertheless, few details are available, and the market is left searching for clues related to possible impacts from the announcement.
