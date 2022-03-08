Shopify (SHOP -5.6%) fell sharply on Tuesday and traded at a new 52-week low of $523.02 before recovering a bit.

Shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) took a turn even lower after the e-commerce company's Q4 earnings report disappointed last month and led to a round of price target cuts across Wall Street.

The jittery trading on Shopify (SHOP) is tied to concerns that the COVID-triggered acceleration of e-commerce that spilled into the first half of 2021 will be absent from 2022, which will make the growth comparisons tougher and lead to a pullback on valuation multiples. There is also growing caution on the impact of inflation on SHOP this year.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Shopify (SHOP) flipped to Strong Sell on February 22.