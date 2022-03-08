CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $412.38M (+55.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CRWD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Crowdstrike posted better-than-expected Q3 results and said it was lifting its forecast for the rest of the fiscal year. Annual recurring revenue grew 67% year-over-year to surpass $1.5 billion, as more than 1,600 net new subscription customers were added during the quarter.

For Q4, the cybersecurity firm expects revenue to be between $406.5M and $412.3M. Adjusted earnings are expected to come in between $0.19 and $0.21 per share. For the full year, revenue is expected to be between $1.4271B and $1.4329B, and adjusted earnings are expected to be between $0.57 and $0.59 per share.

However, Morgan Stanley most recently suggested the firm has a "difficult setup" going into Q4 results, with rising expectations and growing competition. Analyst Hamza Fodderwala noted customer additions are "unlikely" to have outpaced a decline in average deal size, which could limit annual recurring revenue.

Last month, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said CrowdStrike was among the several cyber security companies that are likely to benefit from a rise in cyber attacks around the world as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At the start of the year, BofA Global Research named CrowdStrike among its top 10 stocks for Q1 with the philosophy of selectivity amid volatility, noting that the stock has a pennant that "remains intact as long as resistance near 206-217 holds with downside risk into the 169-168 to 154-153 support range."

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron also called CrowdStrike one of his top picks for 2022, suggesting the firm stands to benefit from customers looking to consolidate their security service as the company has a product platform that covers endpoint, data and identity security.

CrowdStrike was also among Wolfe Research's top software picks for 2022. In mid-December, J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to outperform, noting some significant room to run.