Why Did DiDi Global stock fall down today? Ant Group is said to delay IPO

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares dropped 10% at least partly amid a report that that Ant Group's IPO has been delayed amid China's crackdown on the tech industry

Ant Group's initial public offering is said to be delayed indefinitely amid China's crackdown on the tech industry, according to a report from The Information. Bankers who last fall discussed a possible Hong Kong-based IPO for Ant in the second half of this year or in early 2023 are now saying an IPO is off the table.

The Information report suggested that Chinese investors are using the Alibaba-owned (NYSE:BABA) Ant as a bellwether for other potential listings and the article specifically referenced TikTok owner ByteDance (BDNCE) investors as closing watching the Ant IPO developments.

The Ant UPO delay comes after reports in January that ride-sharing firm DIDI may list in Hong Kong as soon as the second quarter.

DiDi Global, know as the "Uber of China," went public in the U.S. last summer, though promptly tanked after China suspended the ride-sharing app. In December, DiDI said it planned to delist from the U.S. and move its listing to Hong Kong.

Last month, Bernstein wrote in a note that it believed Didi's China regulatory problems were 'largely over.'