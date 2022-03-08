Unilever suspends Russian imports, exports of consumer goods
Mar. 08, 2022 2:59 PM ETUnilever PLC (UL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Unilever (UL +0.3%) stated Tuesday that it has suspended all imports and exports of its products into and out of Russia, and will ban all media and advertising spend.
- In the company's latest statement on the war in Ukraine, CEO Alan Jope said "We continue to condemn the war in Ukraine as a brutal and senseless act by the Russian state....We will not invest any further capital into the country nor will we profit from our presence in Russia."
- The consumer goods giant, however, said it will continue to supply its everyday essential food and hygiene products made in Russia to people in the country under the close review.
- "Our business operations in Ukraine have stopped and we are now fully focused on ensuring the safety of our Ukrainian employees and their families, including helping with their evacuation where necessary, and providing additional financial support. We have also committed to donate €5m of essential Unilever products to the humanitarian relief effort," added Jope.
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), PVH (NYSE:PVH) have also shut down or reduced operations in Russia.
