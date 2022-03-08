Dollar General unveils new financial services options for customers
Mar. 08, 2022 3:11 PM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Dollar General (DG -1.3%) added to its financial offerings with the announcement of a series of new financial services aimed at increasing access to banking options and providing additional customer payment alternatives.
- The retailer unveiled its exclusive Spendwell banking platform, a buy-now, pay-later test program with Sezzle and new FIS Worldpay card reward points payment options. propositions.
- DG's new financial service programs: The new Spendwell bank account is said to provide customers with additional convenience to access and manage personal finances, available exclusively from Dollar General. The buy-now, pay-later purchase option through a new partnership with Sezzle will be available for a test period at more than 1,700 stores in Texas. The new FISPremium Payback pilot will give users an option to redeem eligible credit and debit card rewards points toward their DG purchase.