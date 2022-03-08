Nikola (NKLA +15.7%) soared in Tuesday trading amid a broad rally in the electric vehicle sector.

News that the Biden Administration plans to ban Russian oil sent a large part of the electric vehicle sector into a higher gear on Tuesday. That follows news that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak threatened to cut off gas supply to Europe if governments sanction energy imports. Novak claimed oil prices could surge past $300 per barrel if those scenarios play out for an extended period.

Adding to the positive swing in sentiment, European press reported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has indicated that Ukraine no longer is insisting on NATO membership and is open to "compromise" on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories.

Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are still down 25% on a year-to-date basis.