NCR is latest to pull out of Russia in response to Ukraine war

Mar. 08, 2022 3:29 PM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • NCR (NCR +5.4%) is the latest U.S.-based company to halt sales of its products in Russia in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The company, which provides technology for stores, restaurants and self-directed banking, said its revenue in Russia and Ukraine represents ~1% of its total revenue.
  • The company's foundation is granting $200,000 to UNICEF to support "Blue Dot" centers to help refugees at border entry points to surrounding countries. NCR (NYSE:NCR) also said it's offering support in many forms to its employees in Ukraine.
  • "We condemn this unjustified invasion and call for an immediate and peaceful resolution to this humanitarian crisis," the company said in a statement.
  • Other corporations suspending operations in Russia include Netflix, TikTok, KPMG, and PwC.
