Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) said on Tuesday that it would no longer accept new customers in Russia or Belarus following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The change came over the weekend but was not publicly announced until today.

"Alongside supplying humanitarian relief and support to Non-Governmental Organizations, to help those affected by the violence, AWS has been working closely with Ukrainian customers and partners to keep their applications secure," Amazon Web Services said in a post.

The company added: "For several weeks, we have been partnering closely with Ukrainian IT organizations to fend off attacks and working with organizations in Ukraine, and around the world, to share real-time, relevant intelligence."

Amazon does not have any data centers, infrastructure or offices in Russia and added it has "a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government."

Amazon noted that its biggest customers who use AWS in Russia are "headquartered outside of the country and have some development teams there."

