Guardant Health to end four-day selloff on Medicare Coverage for tissue-based cancer test
Mar. 08, 2022 3:33 PM ETGuardant Health, Inc. (GH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Guardant Health (GH +5.1%) is set to close higher for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday after the precision oncology company announced a favorable decision on Medicare coverage for its Guardant360 TissueNext test.
- Widening the public access to the test, Palmetto GBA, a Medicare administrative contractor for the Molecular Diagnostics Services program (MolDX), has issued coverage for Guardant360 TissueNext under the existing local coverage determination (LCD), the company said.
- Accordingly, Guardant360 TissueNext will be available for Medicare fee-for-service patients as a standalone service.
- TissueNext is a tissue-based test to identify patients with advanced cancer who can benefit from biomarker-driven therapy.
- Last June, Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) unveiled the test with its Guardant360 Response test, a liquid biopsy test designed to detect the circulating genetic material of cancer.