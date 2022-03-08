The U.S. shale patch is in "a dire situation" and will find it hard to raise production enough to address global demand growth, as supply chain constraints and personnel shortages are severely limiting companies' efforts to grow, Occidental Petroleum (OXY -1.8%) CEO Vicki Hollub warned, according to Argus.

"We have never seen a scenario where we need to grow production when supply chains in every industry are being impacted by the pandemic," Hollub reportedly told the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference.

Companies working the Permian Basin also do not have enough rigs to support strong growth, and have used up most of the drilled-but-uncompleted wells that provided a quick growth boost in previous up-cycles, Hollub said.

To turn things around, the industry needs fresh support from the Biden administration, going beyond just regulatory freedom, Hollub said, adding that the president's warnings over price gouging damages public sentiment towards the industry.

"We produce a lot of low-cost, low-emissions energy in the U.S. We have to have time to prepare" for production increases, the CEO said.

