Mediators appointed in J&J bankruptcy talc case to determine amount of trust fund
Mar. 08, 2022 3:58 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A federal bankruptcy court judge has appointed two mediators who will work to determine the amount of money Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.8%) will put in a trust fund to resolve ~38K talc-related cases against it.
- Plaintiffs claim that the company's talc products caused cancer.
- In the next few weeks, Judge Michael Kaplan will hold a hearing over how the mediation will proceed.
- JNJ (JNJ -1.8%) set up a separate unit, LTL Management, to resolve the cases, which then went into bankruptcy. Plaintiffs' attorneys challenged the bankruptcy, which they argued was a legal maneuver to minimize potential payments, but was upheld in late February by Kaplan.
- LTL Management has previously offered to set up a $2B trust to handle pending litigation regarding talc claims.