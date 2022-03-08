Mediators appointed in J&J bankruptcy talc case to determine amount of trust fund

Mar. 08, 2022

  • A federal bankruptcy court judge has appointed two mediators who will work to determine the amount of money Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.8%) will put in a trust fund to resolve ~38K talc-related cases against it.
  • Plaintiffs claim that the company's talc products caused cancer.
  • In the next few weeks, Judge Michael Kaplan will hold a hearing over how the mediation will proceed.
  • JNJ (JNJ -1.8%) set up a separate unit, LTL Management, to resolve the cases, which then went into bankruptcy. Plaintiffs' attorneys challenged the bankruptcy, which they argued was a legal maneuver to minimize potential payments, but was upheld in late February by Kaplan.
  • LTL Management has previously offered to set up a $2B trust to handle pending litigation regarding talc claims.
