Mar. 08, 2022

Oil Refinery at Dusk (Tilt-Shift)

halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

Valero Energy (VLO +7.8%) is added to Bank of America's US1 List as the firm's top refining idea, saying the company is "positioned to exploit the risk of a permanent reset in crude flows from Russia to sub optimal refiners unable to process the sour/heavy fraction of its benchmark Urals grade."

"Valero's diversified portfolio, advantaged heavy oil exposure and focus on shareholder distributions as a use of excess cash have positioned the shares to take advantage of an upward reset in international natural gas that, if sustained well below current levels, needs a higher global refining margin to clear barrels," BofA's Doug Leggate writes, believing Valero "will benefit through the cycle with material exposure to a wide light heavy crude differential, high quality assets and scale."

"Of all U.S. refiners, we see VLO's pure play advantage returning mid-cycle cash flows to levels last seen in 2015 and supporting fair value we believe is reasonably ~$135/share," according to Leggate.

Valero recently received a similar best-in-class endorsement from Morgan Stanley, which also named the stock its top pick among U.S. refiners.

