Sumo Logic Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.04, revenue of $67.05M beats by $2.73M

Mar. 08, 2022 4:05 PM ETSumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Sumo Logic press release (NASDAQ:SUMO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $67.05M (+23.8% Y/Y) beats by $2.73M.
  • Q1 2022 Guidance: Total revenue between $65.5 million and $66.5 million, representing 21% to 23% growth year-over-year, vs. consensus of $66.07M.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin of (28)% to (27)%
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.17 on approximately 114.0 million weighted average shares outstanding, vs. consensus of -$0.12.
  • FY 2023 Guidance: Total revenue between $288.0 million and $292.0 million, representing 19% to 21% growth year-over-year, vs. consensus of $285.15M
  • Non-GAAP operating margin of (27)% to (26)%
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.68 to $0.66 on approximately 116.5 million weighted average shares outstanding, vs. consensus of -$0.49
