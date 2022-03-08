Kenney says Keystone XL could bring oil to the US by Q1 2023

Late Monday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney referred to the 900kb/d Keystone XL pipeline when he said, "during a disaster like this, national security and the interest of the economy must prevail." The oil pipeline connecting Alberta to Steele City, Nebraska was canceled under Obama, only to be revived under Trump and canceled again by Biden.

Like most pipelines in the US and Canada, Keystone XL has faced its fair share of controversy, as opponents highlight that it would service relatively carbon-intensive oil sands production. Nevertheless, construction of the TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) pipeline had already begun when it was scrapped in early 2021. And according to Kenney, "we could turn this around in less than a year."

Kenney said that the US government would need to both approve, and de-risk the project before TC Energy (TRP) would commit money to construction. But indicated "there is a lot of creative ways that this could be addressed." As the current energy crisis continues, the White House has been reluctant to ask US producers to increase production, suggesting that any de-risking of pipelines by the Government could be a long way off.

Were the pipeline to move forward, Canadian producers like Exxon-controlled Imperial (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:IMO) would stand to benefit. The Company canceled its flagship Aspen project in 2018, as pipeline constraints drove Canadian oil prices to historic lows. Non-integrated producers like Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ), MEG (OTCPK:MEGEF), and Baytex (OTCPK:BTEGF) would also see improved pricing and growth opportunities. Refiners like Valero (NYSE:VLO) and Phillips (NYSE:PSX), looking to replace heavy Russian barrels in the Gulf Coast, would benefit from more favorable feedstock prices.