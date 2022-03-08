DoubleVerify reports Q4 results
Mar. 08, 2022 4:07 PM ETDoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- DoubleVerify press release (NYSE:DV): Q4 Net income of $28.3M (+248%)
- Revenue of $105.5M (+34.2% Y/Y) beats by $16.27M.
- Q122 guidance: Revenue is expected to be $89 to $91 million, a year-over-year increase of 33% at the midpoint and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $21 to $23 million, representing a 24% margin at the midpoint.
- FY22 Guidance: Revenue of $429 to $437 million, a year-over-year increase of 30% at the midpoint and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $126 to $134 million, representing a 30% margin at the midpoint.