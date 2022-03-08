Synchronoss to divest Digital Experience Platform, Activation Solutions for $14M

Mar. 08, 2022 4:08 PM ETSNCRBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) will sell its Digital Experience Platform (DXP) and its Activation Solutions to iQmetrix, a telecom retail management software provider.
  • The transaction value is ~$14M and is expected to close in Q2 of 2022.
  • Over the coming months, SNCR will work with iQmetrix to ensure a smooth transition of support for existing customers.
  • The proposed divestiture enables SNCR to better focus on high-growth product lines within its cloud portfolio and strengthens its balance sheet.
  • DXP and Activation enable telecom operators and retailers around the globe to create, orchestrate and manage digital experiences across all channels.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.