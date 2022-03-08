Synchronoss Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.03, revenue of $73.83M beats by $1.52M
Mar. 08, 2022 4:11 PM ETSynchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Synchronoss Technologies press release (NASDAQ:SNCR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $73.83M (+6.4% Y/Y) beats by $1.52M.
- Shares +6.9% AH.
- Outlook: For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, the Company expects GAAP revenue to range between $260.0 million and $275.0 million, vs. consensus of $294.83M.
- The comparable 2021 revenue is $264.0 million after adjusting for the sale of the Company’s DXP and Activation assets over the last nine months of 2021. The net contribution to GAAP revenue from non-cash deferred revenue is expected to be approximately $10 million less in 2022 than it was in 2021. Revenue in the first quarter is expected to be at a similar level to 2021 performance.