Synchronoss Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.03, revenue of $73.83M beats by $1.52M

Mar. 08, 2022 4:11 PM ETSynchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Synchronoss Technologies press release (NASDAQ:SNCR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $73.83M (+6.4% Y/Y) beats by $1.52M.
  • Shares +6.9% AH.
  • Outlook: For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, the Company expects GAAP revenue to range between $260.0 million and $275.0 million, vs. consensus of $294.83M.
  • The comparable 2021 revenue is $264.0 million after adjusting for the sale of the Company’s DXP and Activation assets over the last nine months of 2021. The net contribution to GAAP revenue from non-cash deferred revenue is expected to be approximately $10 million less in 2022 than it was in 2021. Revenue in the first quarter is expected to be at a similar level to 2021 performance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.