Stitch Fix GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.02, revenue of $516.7M beats by $2.2M

Mar. 08, 2022 4:11 PM ETStitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Stitch Fix press release (NASDAQ:SFIX): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $516.7M (+2.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.2M.
  • Active clients of 4,019,000, an increase of 146,000 or 4% year over year.
  • Net revenue per active client (RPAC) of $549, an increase of 18% year over year.
  • Q322 Outlook: Net revenue expected to be $485M-$500M (consensus: $558.65M) and adj. EBITDA of -$30M to -$25M.
  • For FY22, the firm now expects revenue to be flat to slightly down year-over-year.
  • Shares -21.25% AH.
