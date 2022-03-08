Stitch Fix GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.02, revenue of $516.7M beats by $2.2M
- Stitch Fix press release (NASDAQ:SFIX): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $516.7M (+2.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.2M.
- Active clients of 4,019,000, an increase of 146,000 or 4% year over year.
- Net revenue per active client (RPAC) of $549, an increase of 18% year over year.
- Q322 Outlook: Net revenue expected to be $485M-$500M (consensus: $558.65M) and adj. EBITDA of -$30M to -$25M.
- For FY22, the firm now expects revenue to be flat to slightly down year-over-year.
- Shares -21.25% AH.