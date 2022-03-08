Coca-Cola decides to suspend its business in Russia

Mar. 08, 2022 4:11 PM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)PEPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor32 Comments

SEC Launches Investigation Into Coca-Cola"s Earnings History

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Coca-Cola Company (KO) announced on Tuesday that it is suspending its business in Russia in a development that was widely anticipated.
  • The company said its hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from the tragic events in Ukraine.
  • Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) plans to continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.
  • Rival PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), which has a larger percentage of its revenue tied to Russia, is still considering options with its business in the region.
  • Shares of KO are down about 0.50% on a year-to-date basis as commodity inflation and the Russia issue has offset the stock's attractive positioning with dividend and value investors.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.