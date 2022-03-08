Coca-Cola decides to suspend its business in Russia
Mar. 08, 2022 4:11 PM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)PEPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor32 Comments
- Coca-Cola Company (KO) announced on Tuesday that it is suspending its business in Russia in a development that was widely anticipated.
- The company said its hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from the tragic events in Ukraine.
- Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) plans to continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.
- Rival PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), which has a larger percentage of its revenue tied to Russia, is still considering options with its business in the region.
- Shares of KO are down about 0.50% on a year-to-date basis as commodity inflation and the Russia issue has offset the stock's attractive positioning with dividend and value investors.